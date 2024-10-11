BMO Capital Markets Boosts TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target to $33.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.80.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 276,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,317. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $29.85.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.35%.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.1% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in TechnipFMC by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

