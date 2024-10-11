Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2026 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($3.99) per share.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.49. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 56.64% and a negative return on equity of 157.30%. The company had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.19) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Blueprint Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $86.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $121.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $3,280,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.6% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 69.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth $23,817,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $3,905,872.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,395.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $3,905,872.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,395.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $324,499.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,332.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

