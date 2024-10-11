Blast (BLAST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $26.75 Million

Blast (BLAST) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Blast token can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blast has a total market capitalization of $185.29 million and approximately $26.75 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blast has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Blast

Blast’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,978,514,464 tokens. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast.

Blast Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 20,963,657,454.147644 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00875701 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $29,199,658.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

