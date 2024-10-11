BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a growth of 212.9% from the September 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter worth $164,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BIT opened at $15.05 on Friday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.1237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

