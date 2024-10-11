Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Blackbaud from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Blackbaud to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.67.

Blackbaud Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $82.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.15 and a beta of 1.02. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $88.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.39.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $287.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.26 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 18.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $569,407.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,597,019.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $569,407.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,597,019.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $192,456.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,118,180.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,409 shares of company stock valued at $4,483,193 in the last three months. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,646,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,609,000 after purchasing an additional 71,619 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,840,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,599,000 after acquiring an additional 53,057 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,663,000 after acquiring an additional 135,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,949,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.6% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 657,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

