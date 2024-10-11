Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BTDR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bitdeer Technologies Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.90.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.21 million, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.92.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.79 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $15,350,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after buying an additional 115,882 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,510,000. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.