Bitcoiva Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $66.25 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $66.25 million and approximately $181,718.94 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.13 or 0.00006816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,576.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.01 or 0.00534879 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00030523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00073607 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 4.23744736 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $148,910.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.