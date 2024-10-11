Bitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.37 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,209.31 billion and $2.37 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $61,180.87 on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.43 or 0.00528650 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00030350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00073768 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,766,162 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

