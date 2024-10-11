Bitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.37 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,209.31 billion and $2.37 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $61,180.87 on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.43 or 0.00528650 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00030350 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00073768 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,766,162 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.
