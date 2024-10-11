Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at TD Securities

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cibc World Mkts raised Bird Construction to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.88.

BDT opened at C$32.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.80. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$10.06 and a 12 month high of C$32.67.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$873.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$772.65 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 2.5901804 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

