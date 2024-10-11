Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Trading 7.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.11 and last traded at $12.09. 202,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 392,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BVS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Bioventus from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Bioventus Stock Up 7.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $982.17 million, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $151.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Bartholdson bought 80,000 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,913,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,113,477.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John A. Bartholdson bought 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,939,357 shares in the company, valued at $59,331,502.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Bartholdson bought 80,000 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $684,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,913,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,113,477.35. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 5,367.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 51,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bioventus during the second quarter valued at approximately $647,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

Featured Articles

