Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Insider Sells £57,150 in Stock

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) insider Daren John Morris sold 45,000 shares of Big Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66), for a total transaction of £57,150 ($74,793.88).

Daren John Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Daren John Morris sold 55,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total value of £68,200 ($89,255.33).

Big Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BIG stock opened at GBX 124.50 ($1.63) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 138.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 13.12 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market cap of £367.42 million, a PE ratio of 3,141.50 and a beta of 0.50. Big Technologies PLC has a one year low of GBX 71.20 ($0.93) and a one year high of GBX 215 ($2.81).

Big Technologies Company Profile

Big Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and delivery of remote monitoring technologies and services to the offender and remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time monitoring.

