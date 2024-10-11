Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.18 and traded as high as C$1.38. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 657 shares traded.

Big Rock Brewery Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.44. The firm has a market cap of C$9.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Big Rock Brewery alerts:

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.34 million for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Big Rock Brewery Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Big Rock Brewery

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.