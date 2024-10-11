Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $2.50.
Big Lots Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Big Lots Company Profile
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.
