Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Get Big Lots alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BIG

Big Lots Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $8.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.