Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Trading Up 3.5% – Should You Buy?

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $24.35. Approximately 54,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 340,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCYC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.77 and a current ratio of 14.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 417.88%. Bicycle Therapeutics’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,212 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $71,499.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,032.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,584 shares of company stock worth $102,040. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 105.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 71.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 888,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 218,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

