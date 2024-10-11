Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Stock Price Up 7.4% – Here’s What Happened

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) was up 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as 16.61 and last traded at 16.03. Approximately 43,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 26,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at 14.93.

Better Home & Finance Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Better Home & Finance alerts:

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported -2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Better Home & Finance had a negative net margin of 609.77% and a negative return on equity of 225.59%. The firm had revenue of 32.26 million for the quarter.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Better Home & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Home & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.