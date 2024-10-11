Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Shares Up 1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT – Get Free Report) rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €19.95 ($21.92) and last traded at €19.80 ($21.76). Approximately 26,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.60 ($21.54).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €22.57 and its 200 day moving average price is €31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15.

About Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft provides engineering services. It operates through three segments: Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics. The Digital Engineering segments designs vehicle components for interior, exterior, powertrain, chassis, or body, as well as the development of complete vehicles, including numerical analysis.

