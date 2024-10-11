Bend DAO Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $163,523.54 (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $163,523.54 and $60,278.17 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bend DAO has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,458,902 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

