Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 7000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 13.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

Get Belo Sun Mining alerts:

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company's primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.