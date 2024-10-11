BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,280,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,151,000 after buying an additional 155,252 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $3,331,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRBR. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.36. The stock had a trading volume of 44,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,052. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 88.30% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

