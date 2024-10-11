Beldex (BDX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $498.89 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $498.89 million and approximately $12.10 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0747 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,440.62 or 0.03903720 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00043915 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007599 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013097 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00006833 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002257 BTC.

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,928,244,586 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,544,586 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

