Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.00 and last traded at $81.98, with a volume of 7448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BELFB shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.14.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.27 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 223.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

