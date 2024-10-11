BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler Sells 6,175 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) CEO John Oyler sold 6,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $1,433,958.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BeiGene Price Performance

Shares of BGNE opened at $239.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 0.62. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $126.97 and a twelve month high of $248.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.48.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $929.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.34 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. BeiGene’s revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 11.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,064,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,806,000 after buying an additional 727,556 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the second quarter worth $54,412,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth $29,649,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,658,000 after buying an additional 136,458 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 6.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,862,000 after buying an additional 117,905 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BGNE. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BeiGene

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.