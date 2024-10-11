Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,888 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMUB. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,112,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,420,000 after buying an additional 212,185 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,130,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,973,000 after purchasing an additional 94,579 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 853,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,994,000 after purchasing an additional 574,470 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 730,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,801,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,898,000 after purchasing an additional 209,487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

