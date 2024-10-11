Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,963,000. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 317.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 92,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 70,321 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 34.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 9.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,459,000 after purchasing an additional 43,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period.

RDVY opened at $59.25 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.42 and its 200 day moving average is $55.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1912 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

