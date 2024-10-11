Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $54.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.3% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $578.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $559.76 and its 200-day moving average is $542.55. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $580.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

