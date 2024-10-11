Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNCL. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth $92,000. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 32,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $64.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.88. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $64.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.