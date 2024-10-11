Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV opened at $100.44 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.52.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

