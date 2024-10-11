Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.9% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $24,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $273.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.10 and its 200 day moving average is $237.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $278.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Melius Research began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.