Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 11,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000.

FMAT stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.92. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $54.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

