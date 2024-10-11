Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 517 Shares of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period.

Get Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF alerts:

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF Price Performance

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day moving average is $54.11. Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF has a one year low of $40.57 and a one year high of $66.55. The firm has a market cap of $78.71 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.48.

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Utilities Select Sector index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds US utility stocks. UTES’ managers aim to outperform the sector by selecting and weighting stocks based on fundamental, growth and risk metrics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.