BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of BCE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$50.36.

Get BCE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BCE

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$45.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43. BCE has a 12 month low of C$42.58 and a 12 month high of C$56.18.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.07 billion. BCE had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.0598958 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.998 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.58%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.