Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $75.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.63 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Down 5.1 %

BSET stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $123.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.69. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $17.89.

Insider Activity at Bassett Furniture Industries

In other news, Director John R. Belk bought 3,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,856.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,296.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 5,324 shares of company stock worth $67,651 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

