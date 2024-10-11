Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Barings Corporate Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years.

Barings Corporate Investors Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCI opened at $19.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.23. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $20.48.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

