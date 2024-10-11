Barclays Upgrades Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) to “Hold”

Barclays upgraded shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Covestro to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.
Covestro Trading Down 0.2 %
Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Covestro will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
About Covestro
Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.
