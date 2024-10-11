Barclays Raises MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Price Target to $24.00

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 19.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 482.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 76.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

