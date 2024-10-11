Barclays Raises First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target to $70.00

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

FAF stock opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.29. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $67.88.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Custom Index Systems LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 6,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

