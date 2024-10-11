Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

BCS opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Barclays has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.2684 dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 21.64%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

