Bank of America Trims Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Target Price to $15.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,451. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.51.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Arhaus had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Arhaus news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at $591,816.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth $8,326,000. FACT Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 798,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 310,566 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Arhaus by 192.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 383,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 252,192 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arhaus by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 153,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 112,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Arhaus by 142.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 182,979 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

