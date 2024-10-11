Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the September 15th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance

Shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

