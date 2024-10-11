Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the September 15th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance
Shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $9.84.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile
