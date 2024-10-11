Banana Gun Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $195.48 Million (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, Banana Gun has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. One Banana Gun token can currently be purchased for approximately $56.83 or 0.00091946 BTC on exchanges. Banana Gun has a total market cap of $195.48 million and $57.83 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Banana Gun alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000088 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.43 or 0.00254690 BTC.

Banana Gun Token Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,439,457 tokens. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,815.54248147 with 3,434,456.70573119 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 50.15832287 USD and is up 4.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $40,644,323.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Gun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banana Gun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banana Gun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banana Gun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.