Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Stock Position Decreased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lowered its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 598.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 334.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BALL. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Ball Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ball stock opened at $64.48 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.74 and its 200-day moving average is $65.24.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.