AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $409.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.50 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. AZZ updated its FY25 guidance to $4.70-5.10 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.700-5.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AZZ traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.88. The stock had a trading volume of 317,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,581. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. AZZ has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $88.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.80 and a 200-day moving average of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In related news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $1,233,270.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,121.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $1,233,270.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZZ shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of AZZ to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AZZ in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on AZZ in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AZZ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.80.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

