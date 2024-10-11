AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at Bank of America

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $81.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.86.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

AXS traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $80.94. 38,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $82.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.89.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 32.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 45.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.