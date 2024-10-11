Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Short Interest Update

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the September 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Avivagen Inc focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr.

