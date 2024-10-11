Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Avinger Stock Performance
Shares of AVGR opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10.
Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($2.39). The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger
About Avinger
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
