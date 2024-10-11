Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Shares of AVGR opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($2.39). The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGR Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 2.57% of Avinger as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

