Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Down 62.3% in September

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the September 15th total of 315,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 652,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CBWTF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.23. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. The company offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, pre-rolled, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, Foray, and Parcel brand names.

