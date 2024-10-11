Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Down 62.3% in September

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the September 15th total of 315,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 652,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Auxly Cannabis Group Price Performance
CBWTF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.23. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05.
Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile
