Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 844.04 ($11.05) and traded as high as GBX 860 ($11.26). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 856.80 ($11.21), with a volume of 1,293,693 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 830 ($10.86) to GBX 935 ($12.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 845.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 790.50. The firm has a market cap of £7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,072.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In related news, insider Jamie Warner sold 54,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 824 ($10.78), for a total transaction of £448,972.88 ($587,583.93). Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

