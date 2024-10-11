Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUBN opened at $20.73 on Thursday. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $72.35 million, a P/E ratio of 115.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 million for the quarter.

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

