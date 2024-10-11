Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.99, but opened at $26.85. Atour Lifestyle shares last traded at $26.72, with a volume of 200,551 shares traded.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 47.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Atour Lifestyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 19.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

