Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 88 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $140.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.38. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $142.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.